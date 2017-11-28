It’s time for the Cans Holiday Film Festival to help stock the Salvation Army food pantries!

Starting at 9 am, Saturday December 2nd – donate 5 (or more) cans of food per person to see one of these holiday classics showing at the Cape West 14 Cine:

o It’s A Wonderful Life

o Elf

o The Polar Express

Each donor receives a “Buy One Get One” movie pass to return during the next showing of holiday classics – December 8th through the 14th:

o Christmas Vacation

o A Christmas Story

o White Christmas

The Cans Holiday Film Festival – happening until from 9 am until 6 pm on December 2nd, at the Cape West 14 Cine – with the Salvation Army and KZIM KSIM!