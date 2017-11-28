Wanted Felon Arrested after Negotiations

After almost two hours of Negotiations, a wanted felon was arrested. Yesterday at about 7:32 am Cape Girardeau Officers tried to serve an arrest warrant to 35 year old Germond Cobb in the 3100-block of Mimosa. Upon arrival, an individual answered the door saying that Cobb was in the building. He was told to exit the building with the two kids. Officers became concerned for their welfare and called in the Special Response Team after about 20 min of them not leaving the residence. Active voice and text negotiations began at 8:39 a.m., and ended at 10:15 a.m. Germond exited the residence and was arrested without incident. was wanted on a felony warrant for obstructing a court order. The warrant held full U.S. extradition. Cobb is being held on a $40,000 cash only bond plus special conditions. Charges for endangerment of a child will also be applied for stemming from this morning’s incident.