The city of Carbondale has hosted its first-ever community tree-lighting service in front of City Hall. Mayor John “Mike” Henry tells The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan that the city hopes the new tradition “will become an annual tradition.” The tree was lit at about 5 p.m. on Monday after about 30 children from the Carbondale Park District’s child care center led a countdown. City Manager Gary Williams says officials hope the tree lighting will bring more people downtown and to celebrate Saturday’s Lights Fantastic Parade. The tree will light up at 5 p.m. each evening throughout the holiday season.