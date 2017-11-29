Corruption in Southern Illinois Housing Authority

Two former officials with a southern Illinois housing authority face a 125-penalty federal civil fraud complaint accusing them of using public housing money for personal use. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced the complaint Tuesday against former Alexander County Housing Authority executive directors James Wilson and Martha Franklin. HUD accuses them of using the money for personal travel, gifts and submitting false documentation. The agency says Wilson and Franklin overstated travel expenses and sometimes double-charged the housing authority, including for hotel stays in Las Vegas. Wilson and Franklin been unreachable.