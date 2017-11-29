Wednesday, November 29th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Takashi Kanaizuka, 44, of Ageo, Japan, who committed arson 12 times because he was stressed over job hunting.

Kanaizuka allegedly used a lighter to set fire to a garbage can and a caddy shack at a golf course.

He then set fire to a vehicle, warehouse and other properties in 10 other incidents at the same golf course, a school and other locations between October 14 and 22.

When arrested he told police he committed the crimes due to stress accumulated in searching for a job.

“I did it as a means of recreation,” he said.

Luckily no one was hurt in the fires.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

An unidentified man in Florida, who drew his gun during a road rage incident and then accidentally shot himself.

Deputies said two drivers stopped at an intersection in Orlando, got out of their vehicles and began arguing.

One of the men said he pulled out a gun, because he felt threatened.

However, he accidentally fired the weapon and shot himself in the leg.

His injures were not considered life-threatening. Deputies said man would not likely be charged because he was legally carrying the weapon.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Lori Jo Matthews, 60, who was arrested after she barked at her neighbor’s dogs and then slapped their owner.

Apparently the dogs were barking, so Matthews responded by going outside and barking back at them.

She then walked over to the owner of the dogs and slapped her on the face.

When police arrived to question Matthews, she denied involvement and refused to cooperate with police.

Officers say Matthews, who appeared to be drinking, refused to obey the deputies’ commands and resisted arrest.

Deputies were forced to take her to the floor where she was handcuffed.

An ambulance was called to the scene to medically clear her.

She was jailed on charges of battery and resisting arrest.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Josh Short, a TV reporter in Indiana, who flipped out during his report on the poor attendance of Black Friday crowds at a local mall.

Short woke up at 3 am on Friday morning to head to a mall in Mishawaka, Indiana to report on the Black Friday crowds.

But when he arrived, he did not find those crowds and he was not pleased about it.

He complained on-air that security wouldn’t let him in the mall and it was cold out.

He said, “We were expecting a big crowd.

We don’t have a big crowd. I got up at 3 am to do my ever first Black Friday, and ain’t nobody here.

I’m literally upset right now.”

His rant continues for another minute or so.

Short tweeted on Saturday that no, he was not fired for his honest reporting.

In his tweet he did blame his producers and his photo journalist, “who caught me slippin’.”