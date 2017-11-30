Thursday, November 30th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

An unidentified Maryland man, who has been arrested following a standoff with law enforcement that began when a family member took a bite from his grilled cheese sandwich.

The man’s wife told police she was eating with him and their daughter, when he became angry when one of them took a bite from his sandwich.

That prompted him to fire a shot inside the house.

The wife and daughter were able to safely leave the house, but the man barricaded himself inside.

He surrendered peacefully several hours later.

Police took the man to a hospital for an evaluation.

It’s believed the man will face charges.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

William Walls, 35, who is accused of robbing a gas station while armed with a tube of hand lotion.

Walls went into a Louisville, KY gas station with his face covered, indicated that he had a gun, and demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk complied with his demands.

However, when Walls ran to his getaway vehicle with the stolen money, he dropped a sack containing the supposed gun.

But it turned out to be a tube of hand lotion.

Police used the tube of lotion as evidence to arrest Walls.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Tracy Hollingsworth Stephens, 50, from Alachua, Florida, who fled from a hit-and-run, but was caught when police found her urinating in the street.

Stephens was involved a two-car crash in a strip-mall parking lot, but left before exchanging insurance info.

Police obtained a description of Stephen’s vehicle and a patrolman found her car stopped in the road.

He also found a rather drunk Stephens outside of the car urinating.

A witness at the scene of the crash told police Stephens was asleep behind the wheel and the car was running.

She later failed a series of field sobriety tests and was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, damaging property and leaving an accident without providing identification.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Jillian Stewart, 44, who told police she’d rather go to jail than go home… and got her wish.

A rather intoxicated Stewart tried to choke a man at a Florida bar.

She tried to drive away, but the bartender took her keys.

So she ran laps in the parking lot before trying to start her car — again — without keys.

When her ride came to take her home, Stewart reportedly told officers to take her to jail instead.

She got her wish.