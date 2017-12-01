Missing Cape Girardeau Man

A Cape Girardeau man has been reported missing and the Cape Girardeau Police Department needs your help finding him. 46 year old Ted J. Skinner was last seen in Cape Girardeau on November 27, 2017 at 9:30 p.m. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, khaki pants, and a baseball hat. Mr. Skinner has brown eyes, brown hair and he stands at 5’4” inches tall weighing in at approximately 125 pounds. If you have any information pertaining to his whereabouts then you are asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621. Or you can call the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313.