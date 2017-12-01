Paducah Man Faces Felony Offences

A McCracken County Man was arrested Wednesday for Multiple Criminal Offences. Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department Drug Division received information that 30 year old Matthew Eggleston of Paducah, who had an outstanding warrant for absconding his felony probation and two other bench warrants was living at an apartment on South 4th in Paducah. He was arrested in July 2017 by deputies and charged with possession of Meth and drug paraphernalia, but was released on bond. Detectives, Deputy US Marshals and officers with the KY Department of Probation and Parole found and arrested Eggleston at the apartment on the outstanding warrants. They also conducted a search of his residence finding a quantity of Methamphetamine and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. He was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.