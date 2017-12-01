Search Continues for Two Suspicious People After Residence Hall Burglaries.

There have been reports of stolen items from unlocked rooms at Towers North and West, and the Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University needs your help finding the thieves. Captain Ken Gullett Tells KZIM KSIM that his officers witnessed suspicious activity.

One suspect is described as an African-American man, 18 to 25-years-old, around 5’8” to 5’10” tall wearing a blue pullover and blue hat. The other is described as an African-American woman, 18 to 25-years-old, 5’4” to 5’8” tall wearing a light colored jean jacket. Gullett says that around $300, two debit cards and four wallets have been reported stolen from the unlocked residence hall rooms and that it is important to keep dorm doors locked, and not to leave valuables laying around.