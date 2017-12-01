Union County Sheriff’s Hunt for a Wanted Fugitive

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a fugitive and needs your help locating him. 40 year old Robert Best AKA Bobby Best is wanted for failure to appear, and his original charge possession of a stolen firearm and theft. He is believed to be in the rural Cape Girardeau County area. Best is a white male standing 6’2” and weighing 180 lbs. if you have any information pertaining to his whereabouts you are urged to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 618- 833-5500, or your local law enforcement agency.