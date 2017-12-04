KEYNOTE SPEAKER CHOSEN FOR M-L-K CELEBATION DINNER AT SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY

That annual event is coming up January 17th at the Show-Me Center. The main speaker will be Dr. Freeman Hrabowski, who is president of the University of Maryland-Baltimore Count. Hrabowski is an advocate for educational success in science and technology for African-Americans and others. Organizers say the theme for this year’s dinner is: M-L-K 50: Where do we go from here? Tickets cost 20 dollars and they went on sale last Friday. You can get them at the university bookstore at 388 North Henderson in Cape Girardeau. The doors will open at 5:00 that night, with the dinner starting at 6:00 p.m. 100 free tickets are available for students at the University Center. After that, they will cost students five dollars.