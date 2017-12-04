Man gets four years in fatal hit-and-run in Poplar Bluff

Daily American Republic

A Poplar Bluff man will spend the next four years in prison for his role in the December 2015 hit-and-run accident that killed a local teenager, Heavenly Grace Hafford. 44- year old Randel Craig Sparks, who pre-empted his August trial by pleading guilty to the felonies of leaving the scene of a motor-vehicle accident and tampering with physical evidence, was sentenced Friday morning by Judge David Jones in Greene County. The judge sentenced Sparks to consecutive four-year prison sentences but suspended the second sentence on the tampering count. If Sparks violates his probation, the court has the power to revoke his probation and order the execution of his suspended sentence.