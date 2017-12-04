Monday, December 4th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Gary Howard, 50, from Sebastopol, CA who wanted to get revenge on a lawyer by putting flaming dog poop on his porch and setting his pickup truck on fire.

The only problem—he went to the wrong house.

In Howard’s defense, the torched pickup was owned by a man with the same name as the lawyer.

Police also found a dead bird on the porch where the flaming dog poo was.

Howard was caught by police and charged with felony arson, vandalism and animal cruelty.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Maison Vallance, a 22-year-old Tennessee man, who sent his mom a picture of his girlfriend, but failed to realize their bondage ropes were hanging above their bed in the background.

Vallance and his new girlfriend Meghan have been dating for several months.

Recently, Vallance’s mom asked him to find a shirt she had given him, which had his last name on it.

He found it and had Meghan pose with it on his bed to send to his mom.

However, he failed to notice the photo clearly shows ropes hanging from the headboard, that are generally used for bondage sex.

He thought nothing of it until a friend pointed it out.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Anthony Sevy, a Michigan man, who tried to pay a $10 parking ticket in pennies, ended up getting choked out by a security guard, then ended up soiling himself and jailed.

Sevy went to pay his $10 parking ticket, but was told he’d have a $1.75 surcharge on his credit card.

He wasn’t happy and left.

He came back to pay with rolls of pennies as a symbolic protest.

The court clerk wasn’t too happy about that, they refused to allow him to pay with penny rolls.

Sevy and the court officer exchange words and was asked to leave, but it didn’t end there.

The court officer began to choke him out, grabbing him, brought him to the ground.

Mr. Sevy passed out and defecated himself.

Sevy was then arrested and tossed in jail.

Sevy has now lawyered up and has filed a lawsuit claiming long-lasting injury is the psychological injuries he’s suffering as a result of this.

For the record, Sevy pleaded no-contest to disturbing the peace and the assault/obstruction charge was dropped.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Lindsay Hensley-Clark, 38, president and artistic director of the not-for-profit Tampa Ballet Theatre, who was arrested on battery charges following an altercation over sex toys and a laptop.

Clark struck her boyfriend, Chad Scerbo, in the face during a late-night dispute over sex toys and a laptop.

She admitted to slapping Chad and was arrested for battery.

Hensley-Clark pleaded not guilty to the battery charge, while a judge issued an order allowing her to maintain contact with Scerbo.

Hensley-Clark is president and artistic director of the not-for-profit Tampa Ballet Theatre, for which Scerbo is a marketing advisor.

Hensley-Clark also owns a ballet school affiliated with the professional dance company.