Murder of good Samaritan nets man a 59-year sentence

A Poplar Bluff man was sentenced Friday to 59 years in prison on multiple felonies, including a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a good Samaritan who had given him a ride. 34-year old Joseph Wade Wisdom appeared before Circuit Judge David Jones for sentencing, after having pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon. Wisdom pre-empted his June trial by pleading guilty to the shooting death of Stahl Lee Sturgeon on March 8, 2016, as well as the exhibiting of a weapon and/or firing shots at passers-by. Wisdom will have to serve 85 percent of his sentences on the murder and assault charges before he will be eligible for parole. As part of plea negotiations, the state dismissed five unclassified felonies of armed criminal action. Wisdom pleaded guilty in connection with an incident, which involved the death of Sturgeon, who was found dead inside his Toyota Camry on the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter.