ONE SOUTHEAST MISSOURI LAWMAKER WANTS TO CHANGE TERM LIMITS FOR MEMBERS OF THE LEGISLATURE

Republican state Representative Donna Lichtenegger says more experienced lawmakers would be better at forming a Missouri state budget. She has introduced a bill which would start the process of amending the state constitution to all state representatives to serve a maximum of three 4-year terms and senators serve a maximum of two 6-year terms. Missouri lawmakers would be able to serve a total of 12 years, if their constituents elected them. Now, the limit is eight. If it makes it through the legislature, Missouri voters would still have to approve the change. It wouldn’t affect Lichtenegger herself. The Jackson Republican will be term-limited out next year. The earliest the change could be made would be 2020.