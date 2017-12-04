Southeast Missouri State University Fall Commencement

Southeast Missouri State University will hold its fall commencement ceremonies Dec. 16 when 807 students – 620 undergraduates and 187 master’s degree and specialist candidates will receive their degrees. There will be two commencement ceremonies in the Show Me Center. Candidates in the College of Liberal Arts and the College of Health and Human Services will participate at 10 a.m. Candidates in the Harrison College of Business, College of Education and College of Science, Technology and Agriculture will take part at 2 p.m. Dr. H. Hamner Hill, interim dean of the College of Health and Human Services, will deliver the 10 a.m. address, and Dr. Walt Lilly, professor of biology, will present the 2 p.m. address. In total, 141 students will graduate with honors — 20 will graduate summa cum laude; 36 will graduate magna cum laude; 82 will graduate cum; and three will graduate with honors in associate degrees. Students who have earned Latin Honors, Academic Distinction in the Department of the Major or completed the Jane Stephens Honors Program, will have that information displayed below their name on the scoreboard as they cross the stage during their commencement ceremony, as well as printed in the program. Also recognized during the ceremony will be six students graduating with a perfect 4.0 grade point average and five Honors Scholars.