A good Samaritan is dead after a crash in New Madrid County…

A pedestrian is dead after leaving his own vehicle to check on those in an early morning crash. The man, from North Carolina, died after being hit by a Ford pickup Sunday around 345am. Missouri Highway Patrol reports indicate the series of crashes happened two miles south of New Madrid on Interstate 55 at the mile marker 48.2. Coroner George Delisle says the pedestrian was pronounced at the scene shortly before 4:30 am. The first crash happened when 24-year old Sarah Housman of Matthews rear ended a 2017 Freightliner. She was taken by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital in serious condition. She was not wearing a seat belt. 49-year old Susana and 14-year old Suzanna Castro from Tinley Park, Illinois were injured as the SUV in which they were riding was trying to avoid debris on the road. The driver Antonio Castro overcorrected and overturned around 3:43 am. The women were taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital in serious condition.