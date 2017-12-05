BUFFALO WILD WINGS WILL MOVE TO A NEW CAPE GIRARDEAU LOCATION EARLY NEXT YEAR…

The owner says you’re going to like it. Come next March, you can get your wings at a smaller, but more efficient restaurant on Siemers Drive, near I-55, the Cape West 14 movie theaters, West Park Mall, all the shopping and hotels there. The new location will have an open-air patio for customers. That’s not possible where they are now. The same staff members will transfer from the current location in the Town Plaza shopping center. Leave your cigarettes at home – the new restaurant will be non-smoking. Owner Bill Zellmer says the plan is to keep the current facility operating until the new one opens – and that will likely be near the end of March.