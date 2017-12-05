CAPE GIRARDEAU HOSPITALS WORK TOGETHER TO BRING HEALTH CARE COSTS DOWN…

Health care is a huge industry in Cape. Together, Saint Francis Medical Center and SoutheastHealth payroll and benefits have a 336-million dollar annual impact on the region. The C-E-Os – Ken Bateman at Southeast and Maryann Reese at Saint Francis – say they have been talking for the last couple of months about potential for collaboration. This comes in areas like emergency preparedness. The two medical professionals point to the growing rates of diabetes, obesity and heart disease in the region. They are calling for health and wellness to be more of a focus for employers. Bateman and Reese say businesses should consider giving their workers incentives to eat right, exercise and give up smoking. It pays off, in the long run. The two were featured in a discussion at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce’s First Friday Coffee gathering last week.