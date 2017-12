Deer hunters in Missouri harvested over 77-hundred deer during the antlerless portion of the fall firearms season, which ran December 1st through the 3rd. That’s up from 65-hundred last year. Jason Sumners, wildlife division chief for the Missouri Department of Conservation, says it’s clear the state’s deer herd has bounced back from a disease outbreak in 2012 and ’13. Archery deer hunting in Missouri continues through January 15th.