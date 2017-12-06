A suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Police officers were called around 4:00 pm to the 400 block of Johnson Street. Sergeant Rick Schmidt tells KZIM KSIM they discovered that the victim had been taken to a local hospital for a stab wound to the chest. An arrest warrant was issued for 34-year old Chad T. Bard of Cape Girardeau. An alert was issued for Bard as he was considered possibly armed and capable of instant violence. He is being charged with a Class A felony of assault in the first degree with a knife and Felony armed criminal action by use of a knife. His bond is set at $100,000 Cash Only. He was taken into custody overnight without incident.