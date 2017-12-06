Blunt Statement on President Trump’s Israel Announcement

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt today released the following statement on the president’s announcement that the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and begin the process of re-locating the U.S. embassy. “President Trump’s announcement today recognizes that Jerusalem is an integral part of Israel’s history, and will be an essential and enduring part of its future. I continue to support efforts to advance negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, and today’s announcement should in no way hinder that process.”