IF SOMEBODY CALLS YOU, SAYS THEY’RE WITH THE I-R-S, AND STARTS THREATENING – IT’S PROBABLY A SCAM…

This is happening a lot in Union County, in southern Illinois. State’s Attorney Tyler Edmonds is alerting people about callers saying they are with the I-R-S, claiming the would-be victim owes some money and will have a warrant issued in their name if they don’t make a payment. It’s not true. That’s a crook you’re talking to. Edmonds reminds you – don’t provide personal information like bank account numbers or social security numbers over the phone to unsolicited callers. The I-R-S reminds you, it will never call to demand payment and demand you pay your taxes without giving you the chance to appeal the amount they say you owe. And, it will never ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.