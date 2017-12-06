Missouri Sen. Blunt holds hearing to explore options for fighting opioid crisis

A panel chaired by Missouri’s Republican Senator Roy Blunt held a hearing on the opioid crisis yesterday. Blunt identified three key proposals for battling the problem during the meeting of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services. One path calls for finding the best option for treating an opioid use disorder. Blunt noted unstable mood and anxiety conditions double the risk of addiction.

Blunt also said there needs to be a concerted effort to stem the spread of addiction, and that pain management options that don’t lead to addiction need to be found.