Organized labor faces tough opposition in Missouri

Organized labor faces tough opposition in state like Missouri that have passed recent Right to Work laws. So, United Food and Commercial Workers was somewhat thrilled to announce its recent agreement to represent food service workers at Washington University in St. Louis. Spokesperson Collin Reischman says the contract brings the largest group of new workers into the union’s fold in a couple of years. The new contact was approved by the employees of Bon Appetit at Washington University by a 54% margin. The 300 workers will get a wage increase of between 11-and-14 percent over the next three-years.