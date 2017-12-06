Suspect in shooting of Missouri officer dies

(AP) — A man suspected of shooting a suburban St. Louis police officer has died from what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities say 29-year-old Chad Klahs of Arnold died Tuesday after shooting Arnold, Missouri, officer Ryan O’Connor in the head.

O’Connor was taking the suspect to the police station for booking following his arrest for stealing a gun from a home. But Jefferson County Sheriff’s Capt. Gary Higginbotham says police were unaware that the suspect had a second gun that was apparently stolen from a vehicle.

Klahs was handcuffed in the back of the police SUV but managed to shoot the officer. Police believe Klahs then turned the gun on himself.

O’Connor is hospitalized in critical condition and was in surgery late Tuesday.

Higginbotham says Klahs was well-known to police and his criminal history included unlawful use of a weapon.