Wednesday, December 6th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

A 26-year-old Michigan burglar, who was caught because he put the toilet seat down in the home of a single man.

The male resident came home and realized someone had broken into his house, because he saw his toilet seat was down.

The resident then found the burglar passed out, face-down under a picnic table in the garage.

According to police, the burglar appeared to be intoxicated from drugs taken from the home.

The intruder also apparently helped himself to cookies, leaving a trail of crumbs for the man to find, and even lounged around in the living room before heading to the garage.

Breaking and entering and larceny charges are being pursued.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Neil Martin, a known fugitive, who picked the wrong place and time to enjoy some seafood, because officers looking for him had the same taste in mind.

Two deputies with the Perry County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office were on their lunch break at a Captain D’s in Hazard, Kentucky when they noticed a fugitive they were looking for a few tables over.

One deputy said that they did not know how Martin would react, so they let him finish his meal and waited for him to leave the building.

Martin, who was wanted in multiple states for fraudulent business reasons, was arrested without incident in the parking lot.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

A juror at a trial in Ft. Worth, TX, who learned it’s a dumb idea to steal someone’s shoes, especially if you are on the jury and the shoes belong to an attorney in the courtroom.

Video footage from the courtroom showed a female attorney switching between “walking” shoes and heels, but forgetting to grab the shoes after she puts on the heels.

A short time later, a man on the jury approaches the same area and after looking around for a couple of minutes puts the shoes in this backpack.

In an effort to avoid a mistrial, the judge had a bailiff ask the juror to hand over the shoes, which he did and no charges were filed.

The case concluded.

The judge said she has been on the bench at least a couple of decades, and said she’d never had anything like that happen in the history of her being on the bench.