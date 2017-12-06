Winning Design in Cape Girardeau County’s “I Voted” Sticker Design Contest is Determined

The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office has announced a new design for the official “I Voted” sticker for Cape Girardeau County Elections. It will be used as the “I Voted” sticker in all elections held in the county for 2018 and 2019. Four finalists were chosen and voted on by the public through an online survey. The winner sticker was designed by Lydia Riehn of Jackson High School. The contest began on September 1, 2017 and was open to all high school students in the County. This is the first time a contest has been held in Cape Girardeau County to select the “I Voted” sticker.