A NEW HARBOR FREIGHT TOOL LOCATION IS STILL COMING TO CAPE GIRARDEAU, BUT ENGINEERING CHALLENGES HAVE CAUSED DELAYS

The national retail chain says it still plans to open a store in the Town Plaza at the site of a former movie theater. That store was originally scheduled to open for customers in October, but some engineering obstacles put the project on hold. Harbor Freight Tools has taken over the construction, so now it has to wait for the city to issue a new building permit. The company estimates the work will cost about one million dollars – and now the new store is expected to open in March. It will have 18-thousand square feet of tools. The California-based chain has more than 800 stores nationwide, including locations in Poplar Bluff, Farmington and Paducah, Kentucky.