Missouri Republicans in Congress take spotlight to push tax overhaul

Some Missouri lawmakers in Washington are on the front line of efforts to push Republican tax plans through Congress. Senator Roy Blunt and 4th District Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler took to the floors of their chambers’ yesterday to tout the proposals. Among other things, Hartzler noted that deductions for people who don’t itemize would double, leading to a reduction in taxes for workers.

Hartzler took the spotlight in the House for a minute, while Blunt spent five minutes promoting the tax plan before his Senate colleagues. Democrats claim working people will pay more in taxes over the long haul under the Republican plan.