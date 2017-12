St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock has confirmed that an ultralight plane did crash near the airport in Farmington. Highway Patrol Troop E reports indicate a call around 3:40 pm. of a plane down near the airport after it appeared to have lost control. The pilot was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital and is in serious but non life-threatening condition. The 46-year old pilot from Farmington was the only person on the plane.