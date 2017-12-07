Thursday, December 7th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Henri Paul Johnson, 48, a Texas morgue employee, who made the fatal mistake of lying down on the job and ended up getting cremated.

Johnson decided to take a nap on a stretcher after working for sixteen hours straight.

While he was sleeping, another employee mistook him for the corpse of a 52-year old car accident victim and carried him to the crematory.

Before anyone could notice the mistake, he had already been exposed to temperatures ranging between 1400 to 1800 degrees Fahrenheit and reduced to ashes.

Apparently the mistake was caused by a new, young employee had forgotten to check for the toe tag to make sure he had the right body.

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility of filing criminal negligence charges against the employee who caused his death.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Justin Thompson, a Pennsylvania man, who tried to hide from police in his girlfriend’s attic but fell through the ceiling and landed right next to the cop who came looking for him.

Police say Thompson was wanted for assault and harassment.

Since there were children nearby when Thompson fell, he’s now being additionally charged with endangering the welfare of children, as well as resisting arrest.

As an added bonus, Thompson’s girlfriend is also facing charges for hindering apprehension.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

George Krokus, a skydiving Santa, who missed on his landing trajectory and crashed into a tree and lightpole before hitting a Florida beach and breaking his leg.

Krokus was dressed as Santa during a weekend skydive to deliver toys at the Tampa Bay Beach Bums Operation Santa Charity Volleyball Tournament.

His goal was to deliver a an Elf on the Shelf to a 9-year-old girl at the event.

However, his landing didn’t go as planned and the jolly old elf slammed into a tree and a lightpole before ending up on the beach with a broken leg.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to pay for the Skydiving Santa’s medical expenses.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Don Little, 61, who stabbed his roommate for coming to his party and not bringing beer.

Police said Little stabbed the 51-year-old man in the knee causing a 12-inch laceration.

Little was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.