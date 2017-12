A home in Bollinger County is a total loss after a fire. Marble Hill Fire Chief Calvin Troxell says crews arrived at a home on County Road 458 6:20 am. Troxell reported the fire appeared to have started in the chimney and spread to the rest of the home. The residents were not injured but the home is gone along with all of their belongings. Leopold and Whitewater Fire Departments helped Marble Hill Fire Department put out the fire.