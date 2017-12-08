FALL COMMENCEMENT CEREMONIES ARE SCHEDULED FOR A WEEK FROM TOMORROW

Southeast Missouri State University will award 807 degrees at commencement December 16th. That’s 620 undergraduates and 187 master’s degree and specialist candidates. Two ceremonies will be held in the Show Me Center. Candidates in the College of Liberal Arts and the College of Health and Human Services will be part of the 10 a.m. event. At 2:00 p.m., candidates in the Harrison College of Business, the College of Education, the College of Sicence, Technology and Agriculture will participate. Dr. H. Hamner Hill and Dr. Walt Lily will deliver the addresses. SEMO reports 141 of its students will graduate with honors. Six students will graduate with a percent 4.0 GPA.