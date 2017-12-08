Friday, December 8th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Arran Waye, 38, who may be potentially scarred for life after having a severe allergic reaction to a henna tattoo mustache on his face.

While in Spain, Waye said he got the henna tattoo, because he was taking part in a fancy-dress night out.

He was told it would fade within days.

However, soon after it had been applied he began having a reaction and the design began to turn red.

He went to the ER and continued to have a violent allergic reaction, and his airways shut down.

He spent two night in intensive care.

Now doctors have told him he is stuck with the fake ’stache and might need a graft to remove it.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

The Tampa Bay, Florida police department, who failed to check the credentials of a woman that was called in to perform sign language during a press conference.

Derlyn Roberts, a career criminal presented herself as a sign language interpreter for a Tampa Bay news conference announcing an arrest of a shooter.

The police spokesman says he failed to ask the right questions to determine her qualifications.

Rachelle Settambrino, who teaches sign language at the University of South Florida, says Roberts signed a lot of indecipherable words and meanings, basically a lot of gibberish.

Police say Roberts got out of state prison last year after serving years for organized fraud.

Tampa police spokesman Steve Hegarty says a lack of due diligence allowed the sign language poser to be part of the news conference.

Police are looking for Roberts, but it’s unsure if any charges will be filed.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Ryan Fluke, 27, a Florida man, who was arrested for shining a laser pointer at a police helicopter, causing the pilot to actually land the chopper and arrest him for it.

A Pasco County Sheriff’s Office helicopter pilot was assisting deputies responding to a barricaded suspect call.

While hovering overhead, the pilot says he was blinded for a few seconds by a laser pointer from a home nearby.

The pilot noticed a parking lot near the suspects location that was large enough to safely land the helicopter.

He landed the helicopter and walked over to the suspect’s residence and detained the man.

Fluke has been charged with misuse of laser lighting devices, a third-degree felony.

Fluke apologized and said he didn’t realize the laser was dangerous.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Sabra Bewley, 27, who was pulled over by police, danced on the roof of her car then tried to flee on a child’s scooter.

Police pulled Bewley over for driving in the wrong lanes and then drove off the highway up the hill.

Once police arrived they found her dancing on the top of the car.

She then tried to leave the area on a child’s scooter.

Bewley then became very “uncooperative with officers attempts to detain her and physically resisted officers.”

It was determined she wasn’t drunk, she was high on ecstasy, MDMA.

Bewley was arrested for a drug-related DUI, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking MDMA, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and destruction of property.