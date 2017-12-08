THE APPLICATION DEADLINE FOR THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL’S 106TH RECRUIT CLASS IS ONE WEEK FROM TODAY

Training for that class is scheduled to begin July 2nd, so time is getting short. Interested potential candidates are being urged to take immediate action and apply for the career opportunity. To be eligible, you have to have a minimum of 30 college credits or 2 years of federal active duty military service, with an honorable discharge, or 2 years of full-time POST-certified experience as a law enforcement officer with arrest authority by the time the recruit training begins. You’ll have to take a written examination, a physical fitness for duty assessment, a plygraph examination, go through a background investigation and appear before an oral interview board. You can start the application process online at motrooper-dot-com.