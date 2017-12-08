Two suffer minor injuries from house fire

Two people suffered minor injuries when a residence at 538 South Hanover in Cape caught fire because of a child playing with a lighter Thursday morning at 8:47. Battalion chief Brad Dillow tells KZIM KSIM Seven people were in the house but they all escaped with only two ending up with a few burns and abrasions. Cape Girardeau firefighters were on the scene two hours with assisting units from Scott City and Jackson. Dillow reports family had operational smoke detectors. The fire was determined to have started by a small child playing with a lighter. The house sustained moderate fire and smoke damage estimated at $25,000.