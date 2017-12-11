Missouri prison program recognized for veteran rehab

A new veterans ward in a Missouri prison is earning recognition for veteran rehabilitation.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the Missouri Veterans Project began at the Moberly Correctional Center six months ago. Its success has led to similar programs at prisons in Jefferson City, Potosi and Boonville.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann says mental health treatment for veterans is different than treatment for others, which led the department to try housing veterans together.

The pilot began with a post-traumatic stress disorder program. The ward now offers staff-led training and classes on topics including mental health, parenting, anger management, cognitive behavior training and victim impact.

Case manager Rusty Ratliff says the goal is to help offenders prepare for release.