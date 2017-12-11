Monday, December 11th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

A 22-year-old man in England, who had to be rescued by paramedics after he cemented his head into a microwave.

The man and a group of friends mixed seven bags of Polyfilla before pouring it around his head, which was protected by a plastic bag inside the appliance.

Apparently, they were trying to create a mold of his head.

It didn’t go as planned.

First responders arrived after the friends tried in vain for 90 minutes to free their friend.

It took rescuers another hour to disassemble the microwave and free the man, who could have easily suffocated.

All of the group involved were very apologetic to the rescuers.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Ruben Hughes, 18, a Florida teenager who was speeding to a booty call and failed to notice the police car trying to pull him over.

Hughes apparently got a message from his girlfriend wanting him to come over for, as police called it, “relations.”

Hughes did what most 18-year-old males would do when told he could have sex—he high-tailed it over to his girlfriend’s house.

He was so focused on having sex that he failed to look at his speedometer or notice the cop behind him, who was trying to pull him over.

Hughes ended up leading the officer on a high-speed chase.

It wasn’t until more cops joined the pursuit that Hughes finally noticed them and pulled over.

Officers didn’t buy his reason for speeding and arrested him for felony fleeing and eluding.

Hughes’s rap sheet includes three separate speeding convictions in the past 14 months and an arrest for a vehicle burglary charge.

He ended up spending 16 hours in jail before being released.

Talk-about coitus-interruptus.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Darlene Bradley, 60, the mayor of Davenport, Florida, who was arrested for using the handicapped parking permits of dead people to park closer to the entrance at city hall.

The mayor now faces felony charges of using a deceased person’s identification and possessing an altered or counterfeit decal on a handicapped placard, both of which carry a prison term up to five years if she’s convicted.

She also was arrested for unlawful use of a handicapped placard, which is a misdemeanor.

Commissioners called a special meeting to discuss their options relating to Bradley’s service on the five-member board.

Results of that meeting were not disclosed.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Drivers in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, who keep hitting a giant rock despite the fact that the object is surrounded by yellow-painted curbs.

Police say at least three incidents occurred in the past week alone.

Photos of two more vehicles that had become hung up on the rock were also posted on social media.

An employee at a nearby business, said the rock was placed there to prevent motorists from driving over the curb, but it’s now going to be removed.

Many people on the Facebook group were upset at the loss.

“No! Leave it!,” one person posted.

“It’s far too entertaining!”

“Poor misunderstood rock,” added another.

There is talk of possible relocation of the rock to another part of the parking lot.