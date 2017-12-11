Pedestrian struck on Broadway

Southeast Missourian

A 15-year-old girl sustained injuries when she was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of North Frederick Street and Broadway early Saturday afternoon in Cape Girardeau. Public-information officer Sergeant Rick Schmidt says a driver was eastbound on Broadway when the pedestrian ran from between two cars and was struck. Schmidt says it appears that it was just an accident. The girl suffered a fractured foot, minor cuts and scrapes. She was transported from the scene by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. No charges were filed against the driver.