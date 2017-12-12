Cape man sentenced to 30 years for molesting child

A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced Monday during a court appearance in Jackson to 30 years in prison for molesting a 9-year-old girl in 2013. Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Limbaugh says via news release that Judge Ben Lewis sentenced 35-year old Kendrick Lamarr Tipler. Tipler was convicted Oct. 12 of first-degree child molestation after a two-day trial. The jury heard testimony Tipler previously pleaded guilty in 2006 in Stoddard County Circuit Court to the felony offense of endangering the welfare of a child. The Missouri Supreme Court issued a ruling in February that allowed Tipler’s previous conviction to be mentioned in court.