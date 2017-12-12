Hawley to form program to help military with legal problems

(AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley says he wants to develop the first statewide program to provide free legal help to military service members. Hawley announced Monday that he plans to form a Military Legal Assistance Team. That team will work with attorneys from military bases in Missouri to find private attorneys who will provide pro bono services to service members with certain legal needs. The team will formally launch early next year. Hawley said in a news release that the board will determine which legal needs would qualify for the program and create a strategy for recruiting attorneys to provide the help.