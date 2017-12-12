Sikeston man wanted for shooting at a hitting vehicle

A man is wanted by the Sikeston DPS after allegedly shooting at a vehicle December 9. Officer Jon Broom tells KZIM KSIM that at 645am a caller he was driving his vehicle north in the 200 block of Branum St. when it was hit by gunfire. The victim alleged that 31-year old Maurice Newman, of Sikeston, blocked the road with the vehicle he was driving and began firing a weapon at the other driver of from his car. The victim was not hit. Detectives learned that Newman’s cousin had been dating the driver and had recently broken off that relationship. The victim says he tried to avoid Newman when he displayed a handgun and shot at him several times striking his car in the trunk, rear bumper, left rear door panel and the drivers inside door of his vehicle. Newman’s whereabouts are currently unknown and arrest warrants have been issued for first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. His bond is set at $200,000 cash only. If see him call the Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711 or your local police department.