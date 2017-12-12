THE FARMINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS A NEW RECRUIT ON THE JOB…

The latest addition to the department has been training since September. K-9 Officer Ringo is a three-and-a-half year old Dutch Shepard and Belgium Malinois. He’s been patrolling Farmington nightside recently with his partner Officer Josh Shearrer. Ringo will try to replace K-9 Officer Figo, who died last summer after a brief illness. The decision to purchase another police dog was made shortly before Figo passed. The original plan was to have 2 working K-9 officers, but that didn’t happen. Ringo comes from the same Indiana kennel as Figo. In the brief time they’ve been working together. Officer Shearrer says they have seemed to click. Class for Ringo started September 25th and lasted until November 3rd – 6 weeks of training together, learning how to detect narcotics, apprehend, search buildings and tracking. The first official day on the streets of Farmington for the two was November 5th.