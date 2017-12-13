Cape schools to get two new principals, assistant superintendent

Southeast Missourian

Three new administrators will take office July 1 at Cape Girardeau public schools after school board action Monday night. Mandy Keys will become assistant superintendent of special services, replacing Deena Ring, who announced her retirement earlier this year. Keys is the inclusion specialist, assistant technology coordinator, teacher of the visually impaired and orientation and mobility specialist. She has been with the district since 2001. Julia Unnerstall will be principal of Alma Schrader Elementary School, replacing Ruth Ann Orr, who will retire after 36 years in public education, the last 19 of which were with Cape Girardeau public schools. Unnerstall is the school counselor at Alma Schrader Elementary School, and has been with Cape Girardeau public schools since 1996. Amy Emmenderfer will become principal of Clippard Elementary School. Current principal Sydney Herbst will retire after 31 years with Cape Girardeau public schools, the last 20 years of which were principal of Clippard Elementary. Emmenderfer began as a first-grade teacher at Clippard in 2004 and became principal intern in 2016.