SIKESTON MAN SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR COCAINE AND FIREARMS CHARGES

The United States Attorney’s Office announced that 38-year old SHALIMAR M. ROSS, of Sikeston was sentenced to 84 months on one felony count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and one felony count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine. He appeared before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr Wednesday. On January 19, 2017, Sikeston law enforcement officers served a state search warrant at a residence on Mary Street in Sikeston. Officers located two loaded .38 caliber revolvers, a loaded .380 pistol, and baggies containing 2.97 grams of cocaine, .21 grams of methamphetamine, over 12 grams of marijuana, and over 40 grams of synthetic marijuana. Ross admitted that the firearms and controlled substances were his. By his plea on September 12, 2017, Ross admitted that he knowingly possessed the cocaine and other controlled substances with the intent to distribute. He has prior felony convictions in 2001, 2012 and 2014.