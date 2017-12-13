U.S. SENATOR MCCASKILL QUESTIONS WHETHER THE DEFENSE FUNDING BILL WILL AFFECT AFGHAN RECONSTRUCTION OVERSIGHT…

The Missouri Democrat is worried about changes being made to limit the work done by the Office of the Special Inspector General. McCaskill says that office has identified billions of dollars in government waste, fraud or abuse. She’s worried the effort to protect taxpayer dollars in the region will be hurt. The upcoming defense bill requires that office to use specific auditing guidelines in its oversight of the Afghanistan Security Forces Fund. Its work in the past has included non-audit products like the quarterly reports to Congress. McCaskill has encouraged Special Inspector General John Spoko to come forward if the new bill limits him while doing his job. She says his work is vital to identify waste, fraud and abuse – and to make sure taxpayer dollars are spent well.