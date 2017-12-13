Wednesday, December 13th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Katie Mager and Ryan Reiersgaard, both 27, who faked a robbery while visiting Chicago to have “some fun” while celebrating a birthday.

The pair told police they were mugged and three men robbed them of a $12,000 engagement ring, $5,000 cash, $3,000 Louis Vuitton suitcase, a Burberry purse, a $2,000 MacBook Air laptop, a $300 suitcase, a wallet and a $150 iPad Mini.

They gave description of the men to police.

Later Reiersgaard said the whole scam was Mager’s idea and that “he doesn’t know her motives.”

He said that, sometimes, their “shenanigans” get out of control and that he was only trying to “have some fun” on his birthday.

Police didn’t see the fun in their bogus robbery report and charged the pair with a felony count of disorderly conduct relating to the false report of a crime.

After being arrested, Mager told police she, “made a mistake, had bad friends and is sorry.”

She said she would only be honest with police if they promised to let her go home.

They didn’t.

Each of them were held on $10,000 bond.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Valerie Curbello, 24, a woman on a Southwest flight from Portland to Sacramento, who threatened to “kill everybody” on the plane after getting caught smoking in a restroom.

When flight attendants confronted Curbello about smoking in the restroom, she had a meltdown that included threats to “kill everyone on this plane.”

Curbello was restrained by passengers and the flight crew before being escorted off the plane and arrested upon landing.

She was escorted off the plane when it landed in Sacramento, and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

More mid-air hijinks occurred after a 44-year-old, who freaked out and caused a flight from Russia to Switzerland to divert to Germany, because they wouldn’t give her any more champagne.

Police say crew members were unable to calm the woman, who was angered by their refusal to serve her more sparkling wine on the flight.

None of the 43 passengers were in any danger, and the woman was escorted off the jet in Stuttgart and fined 5,000 euros ($5,871).

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Bradley S. Galloway, 34, who told officers who pulled him over for erratic driving that his name was “Burger King.”

Police say Galloway “Mr. King” was pulled over for driving erratically, almost hitting a pedestrian and the crashing his car.

They say the driver smelled of alcohol and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy.

Galloway failed to cooperate with police and made racial slurs at paramedics.

Galloway continued to make several unusual comments, including “Donald Trump is coming to beat up the

officers.”

The man faces charges including driving under the influence, resisting arrest, reckless driving, failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Witnesses alleged earlier that they tried to take his keys away from him when “Mr. King” left the showgirls bar, but were unable to.