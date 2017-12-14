Kelso resident brings home $60K in lottery winnings

Southeast Missourian

Kelso resident James Westrich won a $60,000 prize from the Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash Draw Game. Westrich purchased the winning ticket for the Nov. 28 drawing at Discount Liquor in Scott City, and used Quick Pick to have his numbers randomly selected. Show Me Cash is a daily in-state draw game with jackpots starting at $50,000 that have reached $988,000. Westrich is the 485th Lottery player to win a Show Me Cash jackpot since sales for the draw game began in 2008.