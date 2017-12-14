MISSOURI-BASED AMEREN HAS BEEN NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED – AGAIN – AS A MILITARY-FRIENDLY EMPLOYER

The company’s news release says this is the ninth consecutive year it has been honored by Victory Media, publisher of G-I Jobs, STEM Jobs and Military Spouse. An Ameren company spokesman says its military veteran employees have been key contributors to the company’s growth over the last 10 years. Mark Lindgren says Ameren remains committed to hiring more veterans for its key positions. The Ameren Military-Veteran Employees group serves as a resource for the military and their families, providing benefits to support members and families during deployment. That group holds job fairs, organizes care-package drives for those who are deployed. It hosts events to raise awareness of the unique challenges faced by military personnel. It also sponsors Honor Flights and adopts military families during the holidays.